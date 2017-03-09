Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/09/business/telemundo-actors-vote-unionize/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

For the first time in 65 years, actors at a major TV network have held a union election. The actors? Stars of the wildly popular telenovelas airing on NBC Universal's Telemundo network. The vote still needs to be certified, but assuming that happens, the performers will be joining Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA union with the hopes of getting higher pay and health insurance, as well as overtime. But all those perks for performers mean higher costs for the producers.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.