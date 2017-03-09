Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/09/business/public-private-approach-improving-infrastructure/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Washington lawmakers differ on many issues but agree on the need to improve infrastructure here in the U.S. The American Society of Civil Engineers, in its annual report card today, gave America a D+ in overall infrastructure — roads, bridges, levies and the like. President Donald Trump has promised to improve that infrastructure and says he wants to do it with a combination of public and private funding. That will affect the nature of projects undertaken.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.