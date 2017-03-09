Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/09/business/affordable-housing-advocates-lament-reports-hud-budget-axe/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

City and state agencies that provide vouchers and housing subsidies for low-income residents could be hit hard by proposed deep cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the Washington Post. It reports documents it obtained show $6 billion in cuts to the agency in the Trump administration’s budget outline. About $1.3 billion would reportedly be cut from the public housing capital fund. The president has said he wants to cut domestic spending in order to bolster the defense budget. With everything from community block grant programs to much-needed repairs to public housing relying on federal funds, what could be the cost to the most economically disadvantaged?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.