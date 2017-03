Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/08/economy/mid-day-update/030817-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Strong employment numbers are moving the market this morning. Private companies grew payrolls by 298,000 jobs — way ahead of expectations. Susan Schmidt from Westwood Holdings Group explains what these figures say about confidence in the business community. Next, we'll look at how the Raisin Capital of the World is coping with falling prices and foreign competition.