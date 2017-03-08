- Joe Readle/Getty Images

Leading U.S. candymakers, including Hershey, Mars and Jelly Belly, are holding an industry meeting this week to network and plot lobbying strategy. Though industry elites lobbying for favorable policies is nothing new, this meeting is a potential conflict of interest for President Donald Trump.

The National Confectioners Association, sometimes referred to as "Big Candy," is meeting at the Trump National Doral resort near Miami. With its 600 attendees, the gathering will financially benefit the president. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talked with Washington Post reporter Amy Brittain, who wrote about the legal and ethical questions surrounding the event.