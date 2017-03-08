Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/08/business/us-weekly-deal-celeb-publishing-industry/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The publisher of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune apparently wants a piece of the celebrity magazine industry. Tronc, formerly Tribune Publishing, is reportedly in talks to buy Us Weekly. The New York Post is putting the price somewhere in the ballpark of $90 million. But celebrity magazines are losing their glossy appeal now that readers can get the latest headlines about the Kardashians and other stars off their phones and laptops. According to the Alliance for Audited Media, newsstand sales of Us Weekly have dropped by nearly half in the last five years. Other celebrity magazines have also fallen off.

