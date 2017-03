Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/08/business/race-mark-affordable-care-act/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Committee work has begun on the process of marking up the GOP alternative to the Affordable Care Act. But while Obamacare took months to craft, Republican lawmakers are trying to move through their repeal-and-replace bill much swifter. Committee markup on a bill of this size would normally take weeks, but in this case, Republicans are trying to get it done by Friday.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.