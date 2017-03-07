Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/07/business/womens-day/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Organizers of Wednesday’s planned "A Day Without A Woman" protest are asking women to stay home from work to underscore their economic contributions. Women make up nearly half the U.S. workforce. Organizers of the protest also want women to only patronize women and minority-owned businesses. It's unclear how many people will participate, though a few school districts are getting a lot of attention for their planned closures due to potential staff shortages. The National Retail Federation and National Restaurant Association said the potential effects are unclear.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.