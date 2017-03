Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/07/business/permian-basian-find-cheers-us-drillers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Oil drilling and fracking are back in America — that's the storyline out of the big annual oil industry confab in Houston this week. Crude oil prices have recovered from a two-year bust. The rigs are getting back to work. But a new location is the talk of the day. No, not Alberta, Canada, or North Dakota, but West Texas. That’s where a formation known as the Permian Basin has resurrected itself — again.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.