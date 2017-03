Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/06/economy/president-trump-s-travel-ban-was-introduced-there-are-signs-us-tourism-may-take/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As President Donald Trump revises his original executive order banning people from seven majority-Muslim countries, the tourism industry is hoping he might soften the edges a little. There’s a lot of concern that U.S. tourism took a hit after the first order did not go down so well, making some global visitors feel unwelcome.

