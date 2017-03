Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/06/economy/mid-day-update/030617-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Amid news that GM is selling its European car brands, Automobile Magazine's Jamie Kitman breaks down what the move could mean for the company's future. Next, we'll look at why cities might not include potential federal cuts in their budget proposals and then discuss the increased preoccupation with politics at the office.