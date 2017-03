Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/06/business/gm-pulls-out-of-europe-as-profits-elude/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

General Motors is out — of Europe, that is. The carmaker is selling its two European car brands Vauxhall and Opel to a French carmaker called PSA Group, which owns Peugeot and Citroen. GM is selling its European brands for $2 billion and is agreeing to be on the hook for $4 billion in pensions and retirement plans. There are good reasons for GM quitting Europe — GM has not made money there in the 21st century.

