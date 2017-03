Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/03/health-care/obamacare-care-replacement-inches-forward/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The future of the Affordable Care Act has dominated much of the week’s news. People have pored over a leaked draft of a House proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare, and President Donald Trump signaled his larger priorities on the issue in a speech to Congress on Tuesday. The desire for health care reform is urgent, but an Obamacare replacement is just inching forward.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.