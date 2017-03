Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/03/economy/mid-day-update/030317-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Bitcoin closed above the price of gold for the first time. It's seen wild swings in price during it short lifetime, but it's been up as of late. Steve Hanke, an economics professor at Johns Hopkins, breaks down the reasons. Afterwards, we'll explore Trump's decision to pursue one-on-one talks instead of multilateral trade negotiations. And finally, we'll look at the effect of March Madness on workplace productivity.