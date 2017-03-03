By Kimberly Adams
The border adjustment tax being championed by House Republicans would increase taxes on imports and make it cheaper to export American-made goods. Businesses who support it contend that it would even the playing field between foreign products and those made in the U.S. Opponents argue a BAT would make many popular retail goods prohibitively expensive. Economists say those costs could be offset by a stronger dollar the BAT would trigger. But is that true, and if so, what amount of time would it take for the tax to essentially be a wash?

