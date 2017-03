Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/03/business/mcdonalds-moves-into-mobile-ordering-and-delivery/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In an attempt to reverse a continuing slump in sales, McDonald's is making an innovation push: letting people order and pay on their phones for curbside pickup and even delivery. Starbucks already uses an app. It's been so successful, it's caused congestion in stores. So will all these new strategies help or hurt McDonald's?

