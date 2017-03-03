Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/03/business/fight-for-dairy-aisle-turns-on-the-question-whats-milk/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With the proliferation of products calling themselves milk (soy, almond, rice, coconut), dairy farmers are now lobbying Congress to limit the use of the word to the stuff that comes from lactating animals, namely cows. And the makers of the plant-based drinks want to keep milking the term, so they’re pushing back. The Wall Street Journal noted that they’ve asked the Food and Drug Administration to support a broader use of the word.

So who owns milk?

