Widespread lead contamination devastated Flint, Michigan. Since then, residents have been getting discounted water bills. But as of March 1, those discounts end as officials say the water is safe to use. That’s despite recommendations that residents keep filtering their water as pipes are repaired. The announcement has many in the stricken city furious.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.