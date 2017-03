Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/02/economy/mid-day-update/030217-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Snapchat is going to start trading its stock publicly today at $17 a share, placing its value at $24 billion. But despite that impressive amount, what does the future hold for the company? Its user growth is slowing and net losses are widening. Next up, we'll look at an end to water discounts in Flint, Michigan, and then explore Graceland's expansion plans.