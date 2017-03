Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/02/economy/green-back-challenges-donald-trumps-agenda/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. dollar is moving full steam ahead. It's on its longest winning streak since May. That’s because investors like U.S. economic fundamentals and because they’re betting on an interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March. But the rising dollar is creating problems for President Donald Trump.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.