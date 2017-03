Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/01/economy/mid-day-update/030117-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

What's going on with Janet Yellen and co.? Joining us to talk about the Fed is Susan Schmidt from Westwood Holdings Group, who says the odds of an interest rate hike have increased drastically. Afterwards, we'll discuss President Trump's future plans for health care and tax reform based on his address to Congress last night.