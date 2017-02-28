Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/28/economy/mid-day-update/022817-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We'll look at the strong 2016 for Norway's biggest sovereign wealth fund, which is now worth about $900 billion. Afterwards, Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell joins us to discuss news that hundreds of former employers at Sterling Jewelers are alleging widespread sexual harassment and discrimination. Finally, we'll explore the latest data about India's economic growth: a new report shows that about 140 million people have been lifted from poverty in the country over the past decade.