Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood interview Steve Huffman, the co-founder and CEO of Reddit, a social sharing platform where more than 200 million users share everything from wholesome memes to "ask me anything" sessions with newsmakers and celebrities to topics we couldn't possibly describe. Huffman also has the "most Reddit answer" to our Make Me Smart question, and we give you a way to think about the president's budget.

Here's the letter Kai mentions up top, by the way: