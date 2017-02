Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/27/world/us-victims-terror-attacks-overseas-get-long-awaited-restitution/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

After years, even decades, of waiting, victims of terror attacks against Americans overseas will soon begin receiving compensation. A $1.1 billion fund has been created as part of a settlement struck by the U.S. government with French bank BNP Paribas. BNP pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy after evading U.S. sanctions in Iran and other countries that resulted in harm to Americans overseas.

