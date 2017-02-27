Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/27/health-care/new-blood-test-could-improve-treatment-heart-disease/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A simple blood test could help doctors determine whether someone suffers from coronary heart disease, the most common form of heart disease, killing more than 370,000 Americans every year. This test may more accurately identify the condition compared to the current crop of diagnostic tools, including stress tests and CT scans. If approved by the FDA, the blood test could improve health and save money. Or, if adopted widely, the test could become overprescribed, adding to wasteful health spending estimated to be $1 trillion annually.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.