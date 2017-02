Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/27/economy/border-adjustment-tax-plan-gets-mixed-reception/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Republican plans to change the corporate tax structure include a border adjustment tax. It will impact how imports and exports are taxed. The proposal is causing a lot of uncertainty in the oil and gas industry, and while some energy companies support the move, others oppose it.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.