With Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reiterating the Trump administration’s plans to spur economic growth of 3 percent or higher, we take a look at what it would take to get there: increase productivity (hard to do); use fiscal stimulus (tax cuts, infrastructure spending); and reduce regulations on business around lending to try and get businesses to spend more on equipment and domestic plants. But if the economy heats up that much, will we have the workforce to keep up now that workers are aging and with an administration that aims to cut down on immigration?