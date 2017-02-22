By Andy Uhler
February 22, 2017 | 4:44 PM
Reuters reports that Facebook is in talks to stream Major League Baseball games. That would make the MLB the latest professional sports league to seek a social media audience. But what’s in it for Facebook? Well, potential advertising dollars. Since Facebook can track who’s watching and what they’re doing while they watch, it can offer real-time information that advertisers might be willing to bid on to target an audience at peak game times. Facebook has been testing ads on its live platform for a few months, and the devoted MLB fan base could offer a way to turn user information into ad dollars. 

