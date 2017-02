Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/22/business/six-flags/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Six Flags reports its quarterly earnings today. It's one of the top five players in the amusement park industry, Disney being the biggest. The company is starting to hold job fairs for its busy summer season, but in today's tightening labor market, hospitality companies could have trouble getting the workers they need.

