Uber has a PR crisis on its hands, and this one has nothing to do with the CEO advising President Donald Trump or alleged strike-breaking in New York. This scandal is related to a former Uber employee's allegations of sexual harassment at the company and of an inadequate response. Uber has promised an urgent investigation and is hiring former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to lead it. For a firm that can be boycotted by just deleting a phone app, reputation is key.