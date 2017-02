Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/21/economy/mid-day-update/022117-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Uber has hired a former U.S. attorney general to investigate allegations of sexual harassment within the company. We'll look at how other companies have handled similar cases. Next, we'll compare the market values of the top U.S. banks with their European rivals, and then look at Seattle's efforts to reform campaign finance.