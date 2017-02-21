In West Virginia, 12,000 mining jobs have been lost; Trump supporters bet on him to bring them back. - Frontline PBS

In the Appalachian region of West Virginia, people are holding on to President Donald Trump’s promise to bring back coal mining jobs. For the last year, our collaborative series with "Frontline" and "PBS NewsHour" called “How the Deck is Stacked” has examined the issues that Americans in different parts of the country find most important to them. Our partner "Frontline" has produced a series of short video documentaries called “Betting on Trump.” For this series, we hear the perspective of two West Virginia coal miners, one retired and one just starting his career in a field that may be on the brink of big change.