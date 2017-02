Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/20/economy/mid-day-update/022017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Unilever has shot down Kraft Heinz's $143 billion proposal to merge the two companies. We'll explore why it may have to do with an election in the Netherlands. Afterwards, we'll look at the reason mattresses are being heavily promoted today; Canada's reliance on immigrants to bolster its workforce; and an architectural design aimed at making your home ideal for Airbnb-like pursuits.