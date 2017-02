Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/20/business/waking-achy-good-thing-it-s-mattress-season/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It’s Presidents Day – the day we celebrate the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Also, big sales. Retailers know consumers will have just paid off their bills from the holidays and many are anticipating tax refund season. Among other items, mattresses are being heavily promoted. But why this day? It has a lot to do with our nation’s history. And with modern expectations.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.