U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis was in Brussels today, meeting with defense ministers from the 28-member NATO alliance. Mattis told the allies that they needed to step up their defense spending or else America might moderate its commitment to NATO. What does the current U.S. stance mean for the future of the alliance and how many NATO members are meeting spending targets?

