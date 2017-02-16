Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/16/economy/how-small-too-big-fail/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump has said he wants to roll back much of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law that Congress passed after the financial crisis. Smaller regional banks have honed in on one part of Dodd-Frank they would like to change: the rule on how big a bank has to be for it to be considered systemically important. In other words, too big to fail. It's a topic Janet Yellen was asked about during her testimony this week on Capitol Hill and a debate that’s gaining strength in Washington.