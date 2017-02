Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/16/business/wendy-s-shell-out-30-million-smaller-tastier-chickens/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As Wendy’s releases its earnings, we take a look at the fast food chain’s hunt for a tastier chicken. The company is prepared to spend $30 million on smaller chickens in hopes they’ll provide more tender, less rubbery meat. Turns out, quality is an important consideration for legacy fast food companies, as they try to stay competitive with fast-casual dining chains.

