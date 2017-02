Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/15/economy/defense-spending-highlighted-mattis-attends-nato-meeting/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis is in Brussels today for a meeting of defense ministers from the 28-member NATO alliance. It’s the first NATO meeting for Mattis since he took office. The U.S. contributes some 70 percent of the overall defense expenditure of NATO countries, and the issue of defense spending will likely be front and center.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.