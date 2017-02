Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/15/business/pepsico-moves-away-sugary-drinks-its-own-premium-bottled-water-brand/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

PepsiCo reports its earnings today. It’s a pivotal time for the company as it continues to move away from the shrinking market for sugary drinks and into the growing market sector of bottled water, worth $42 billion last year. This month the company is launching a new premium brand of bottled water – Lifewtr. It’s entering a crowded market.

