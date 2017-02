Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/14/elections/immigrant-detentions-spark-mexican-backlash/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Immigrant rights groups are condemning the detention of hundreds of people over the past week in what they are calling evidence of a crackdown by U.S. authorities. President Trump said he's just keeping his campaign promises to expel criminals. But the tougher U.S. position is sparking a backlash in Mexico and among immigrant groups in the U.S.

