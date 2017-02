Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/14/economy/what-lies-ahead-small-business-administration-linda-mcmahon-its-likely-head/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Linda McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, and President Donald Trump's pick for head of the Small Business Administration, will sit for her Senate confirmation hearing today. The Trump administration has pledged to be pro-small business, lightening the regulatory burden to encourage entrepreneurship and job creation. What will that mean going forward?

