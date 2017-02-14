Janet Yellen testified to Congress today about banking, interest rates and the economy. One issue she also addressed: vacancies on the interest-rate setting Federal Open Market Committee. Daniel Tarullo, Federal Reserve governor, resigned last week, leaving President Donald Trump with three openings to fill on the seven-member board. Tarullo was the point man on bank regulation after the 2008 economic crisis, and his resignation gives Trump an opportunity to move faster on his deregulatory agenda.
Trump set to make his mark on the Federal Reserve
