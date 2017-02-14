Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/14/business/corner-office-marketplace/what-sallie-krawcheck-learned-about-being-woman-wall/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Sallie Krawcheck was one of the highest-ranking women on Wall Street. She was at Citigroup when the financial crisis hit, and she tried to convince her bosses to refund their clients some of the money they lost. That didn't go so well, and she was fired. After that, she ran Merrill Lynch, which had been acquired by Bank of America. Her division did well, but she was still pushed out. Now she's the CEO of Ellevest, a company she founded and which provides digital investment services for women. In her new book, "Own It: The Power of Women at Work," she looks at the reasons why gender diversity in business has stalled out, and what to do about it.

