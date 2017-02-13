Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/13/sustainability/where-world-oil-supply-headed-glut-begins-ease/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The world oil glut that has been driving down oil prices is easing. That’s in part because OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries have so far been complying with an agreement to reduce production as a way to cut world oil supplies. But if that agreement holds, will it be enough to rein in the global supply? Will production in the U.S. ramp up in response? And what might that do to prices at the pump?

