- Flickr

Here's a thoughtful reminder that not all great jurisprudence happens in high-profile cases: Allstar Marketing Group LLC v. the United States, from the United States Court of International Trade last Friday.

Allstar argued that its popular Snuggies are in fact blankets, not "robes or priestly vestments," according to Bloomberg BNA. The federal court agreed with Allstar that the sleeves added to Snuggies do not make them garments.

That lowers Snuggies' tariff to 8.5 percent from 14.9 percent. The United States argued that Allstar should pay the higher import tax levied on apparel.

Back in December, Allstar Marketing, along with other "As Seen on TV" companies, filed a lawsuit against Amazon for allowing third-party merchants to sell counterfeit versions of their products.