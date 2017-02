Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/13/economy/what-would-treasury-secretary-mnuchin-mean-us-economy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Today, the Senate is scheduled to vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury secretary, former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin. It looks like he’ll make it through the vote and be the Treasury secretary before the day is done. What might his confirmation mean for the American economy?

