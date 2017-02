Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/10/life/trump-making-late-night-tv-great-again/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

You can say this much for President Donald Trump: he's making late night television great again.

"Saturday Night Live" is on a roll. Weeknights are seeing a bump too, and the shows and hosts with the sharpest political humor getting the most viewers.

Case in point: Stephen Colbert on CBS's Late Show won the time slot last week besting Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show."