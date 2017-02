Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/10/economy/mid-day-update/021017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Analysts are crediting stock index leaps to a Trump statement about tax reform. But Karen Petrou, managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, joins us to talk about the obstacles that lie ahead for any changes in the tax code. Afterwards, we'll look at Japan's investment ties with the U.S., and then get some advice from author Beth Kobliner about how to teach your kids good money habits.