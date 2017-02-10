Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a visit to China last year. Next week, Trudeau is meeting with President Donald Trump. - Etienne Oliveau/Getty Images

Hey! Week 3 of "Make Me Smart" is in the books, and now we're looking ahead. As usual, we’ll kick off the week with a Facebook Live video. Here are a few topics Kai and Molly might discuss:

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, at their property on the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida this weekend.

The Grammys are this Sunday. And the award for best issues-based acceptance speech goes to …?

Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House on Monday for what the White House describes as “a constructive conversation on strengthening the relationship between the two nations.” I think the meeting could also be reasonably described as a Level 1 GIF alert.

via GIPHY

The RSA Security Conference begins on Monday. Always a great source for terrifying pronouncements about the state of internet security.

If you find yourself wondering why so many tech leaders are so talkative next week, you can thank Recode’s Code Media conference . Also make sure to thank Kara Swisher, or she will know .

or she will know A full Senate vote on Linda McMahon’s appointment as head of the Small Business Administration is scheduled for Tuesday.

Finally, Tuesday is Valentine’s Day. Consider yourself reminded.

As always, let us know what you're thinking. There's a handy form on our site that sends your writing straight into my inbox. I (eventually) read every single one of your notes, and I'm always impressed by how thoughtful and helpful you all are as we make our way through our first month of podcasts.

Have a great weekend!