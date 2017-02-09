Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/09/business/airline-executives-air-their-issues-over-breakfast-trump/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with the CEOs of major U.S. airlines this morning. A long-running fight, between American airline companies and competing carriers based in the Gulf, is likely to come up in the discussion.

The U.S. carriers say it's not a level playing field, accusing the Gulf companies of getting billions in government aid, which they deny. The meeting should be an interesting one because it’s not at all clear where Trump will fall on this and other issues of concern to America’s biggest airlines.

